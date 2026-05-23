⚡️Moment shots were fired outside the White House - during a supposed close peace deal with Trump inside WH

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⚡️ — WATCH: Footage shows the moment shots were fired outside the White House.
@IntelSlava
ADDING, this too:
❗️ — BREAKING: President Trump says an MoU with Iran has been largely negotiated and that the final details are being finalized and will be announced shortly:
I am in the Oval Office at the White House where we just had a very good call with President Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Then... an hour or so later, there's this found:
❗️Roughly 20 to 30 rounds have been fired outside the White House, according to NBC News, and this video.
Cynthia... I'm smelling a possible F.Flag to distract the peace deal