⚡️Moment shots were fired outside the White House - during a supposed close peace deal with Trump inside WH

⚡️ — WATCH: Footage shows the moment shots were fired outside the White House.



@IntelSlava

ADDING, this too:

❗️ — BREAKING: President Trump says an MoU with Iran has been largely negotiated and that the final details are being finalized and will be announced shortly:

I am in the Oval Office at the White House where we just had a very good call with President Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Then... an hour or so later, there's this found:



❗️Roughly 20 to 30 rounds have been fired outside the White House, according to NBC News, and this video.

Cynthia... I'm smelling a possible F.Flag to distract the peace deal