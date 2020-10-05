BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FOREIGN POLICY WITH ROBERT INLAKESH - WHAT THE MSM WON'T TELL YOU ABOUT LEBANON'S DISASTER
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
58 views • October 05, 2020
The Last American Vagabond


Welcome to Foreign Policy with Robert Inlakesh. In this series Robert dives into some of the most important foreign policy discussions of today while highlighting the most important information - primarily that which is missed, excluded or misrepresented by the MSM.

PRIMARY SOURCES:

Ministers dispute-
https://www.arabnews.com/node/1729221/middle-east
March 14 Alliance-
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/March_14_Alliance
March 8 Alliance-
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/March_8_Alliance
Condoleezza Rice statement-
https://www.rferl.org/a/1070088.html
Saad Hariri resignation-
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/oct/29/lebanons-pm-saad-hariri-resigns-amid-angry-protests
Beirut port-
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-54100251
Lebanese economic decline-
https://www.trtworld.com/magazine/why-the-central-bank-and-the-government-are-at-war-in-lebanon-37943
US Sanctions liquify Jammal Trust -
https://english.aawsat.com//home/article/1900376/fears-over-exclusion-shiites-lebanese-banking-sector
US Hezbollah sanctions-
https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sm1116
UK Sanctions on Lebanon-
https://www.gov.uk/guidance/arms-embargo-on-lebanon =
EU Sanctions on Lebanon-
https://www.sanctionsmap.eu/#/main/details/21,22/?search=%7B%22value%22:%22%22,%22searchType%22:%7B%7D%7D
New US sanctions on Syria:
https://www.al-monitor.com/pulse/originals/2020/09/syria-sanctions-central-bank-bin-ali-louka-gid-assad-economy.html
https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-sanctions-syria-central-bank-governor-intelligence-chief-and-others-11601477916
Caesar Act-
https://www.thenational.ae/world/mena/lebanon-braces-for-caesar-act-fall-out-amid-financial-meltdown-1.1039953
France threatens sanctions-
https://english.alarabiya.net/en/News/middle-east/2020/09/10/French-sanctions-on-the-table-for-Lebanese-officials-as-deadline-looms-Elysee-source
Monthly inflation rate-
https://blog.blominvestbank.com/33830/lebanons-inflation-rate-hit-a-record-high-of-56-5-in-may-2020/
Lebanon..
Keywords
economyisraelwargovernmentisisforeign policysyrialebanonexplosionsthe last american vagabondrobert inlakesh
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos (Even If You&#8217;re Not Fully Prepared)

Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos (Even If You’re Not Fully Prepared)

Mike Adams
Florida Mayor Arrested on Felony Charges Over Alleged $50,000 COVID-19 Relief Fund Misuse

Florida Mayor Arrested on Felony Charges Over Alleged $50,000 COVID-19 Relief Fund Misuse

Morgan S. Verity
Oil Surges 4% After Deadly Attacks in Saudi Arabia

Oil Surges 4% After Deadly Attacks in Saudi Arabia

Garrison Vance
War Department Bans Troops from Gambling on Conflicts in New Memo

War Department Bans Troops from Gambling on Conflicts in New Memo

Garrison Vance
French Unrest, Italian Trucker Blockades Disrupt Supply Chains as Europe Faces Debt Pressures

French Unrest, Italian Trucker Blockades Disrupt Supply Chains as Europe Faces Debt Pressures

Sterling Ashworth
Could your AI assistant spark the next bank run? Wall Street is worried

Could your AI assistant spark the next bank run? Wall Street is worried

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy