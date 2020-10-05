FOREIGN POLICY WITH ROBERT INLAKESH - WHAT THE MSM WON'T TELL YOU ABOUT LEBANON'S DISASTER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Welcome to Foreign Policy with Robert Inlakesh. In this series Robert dives into some of the most important foreign policy discussions of today while highlighting the most important information - primarily that which is missed, excluded or misrepresented by the MSM.
PRIMARY SOURCES:
Ministers dispute-
https://www.arabnews.com/node/1729221/middle-east
March 14 Alliance-
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/March_14_Alliance
March 8 Alliance-
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/March_8_Alliance
Condoleezza Rice statement-
https://www.rferl.org/a/1070088.html
Saad Hariri resignation-
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/oct/29/lebanons-pm-saad-hariri-resigns-amid-angry-protests
Beirut port-
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-54100251
Lebanese economic decline-
https://www.trtworld.com/magazine/why-the-central-bank-and-the-government-are-at-war-in-lebanon-37943
US Sanctions liquify Jammal Trust -
https://english.aawsat.com//home/article/1900376/fears-over-exclusion-shiites-lebanese-banking-sector
US Hezbollah sanctions-
https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sm1116
UK Sanctions on Lebanon-
https://www.gov.uk/guidance/arms-embargo-on-lebanon =
EU Sanctions on Lebanon-
https://www.sanctionsmap.eu/#/main/details/21,22/?search=%7B%22value%22:%22%22,%22searchType%22:%7B%7D%7D
New US sanctions on Syria:
https://www.al-monitor.com/pulse/originals/2020/09/syria-sanctions-central-bank-bin-ali-louka-gid-assad-economy.html
https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-sanctions-syria-central-bank-governor-intelligence-chief-and-others-11601477916
Caesar Act-
https://www.thenational.ae/world/mena/lebanon-braces-for-caesar-act-fall-out-amid-financial-meltdown-1.1039953
France threatens sanctions-
https://english.alarabiya.net/en/News/middle-east/2020/09/10/French-sanctions-on-the-table-for-Lebanese-officials-as-deadline-looms-Elysee-source
Monthly inflation rate-
https://blog.blominvestbank.com/33830/lebanons-inflation-rate-hit-a-record-high-of-56-5-in-may-2020/
Lebanon..