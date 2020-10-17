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Leftist Fascists Need the Proud Boys as Boogeymen to Silence Political Speech
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45 views • October 17, 2020
Alex Jones is joined by Enrique Tarrio of The Proud Boys to expose the fascist tactics of the American left using the mainstream media to deceive the public into supporting an authoritarian government while using The Proud Boys as a scapegoat to misdirect the public.
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/fascism
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/fascism
"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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