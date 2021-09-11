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Operation Scorpio #80 -11 September 21 9/11 False Flag 20th Anniversary Roundtable Spectacular!
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146 views • September 11, 2021
It was 20 years ago that psychopathic talmudists from Israel, dual citizen traitors in America, and American traitors such as Dick Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld and key Pentagon insiders staged a massive false flag operation that murdered 3,000 innocents initially, and tens of thousands over the years from chemical and radioactive exposure. David Scorpio assembled an unparalleled round table of courageous truth tellers: Dennis Cimino, Jim Fetzer, Joe Olson, The Rebel Madman Mike Gaddy, Daryl Wayne, Frederick C Blackburn aka Blackbird9, and Dennis Cimino. Giuseppe Vafanculo co-hosted.
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