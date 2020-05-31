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Remember this Psychological Operation?
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60 views • May 31, 2020
Our whole life has been a lie. History is a lie. Those in charge are all actors to hide our enslavement. This is bigger than any one person could ever imagine. Everything is a false flag. Huge attacks on people are not normal reaction from civilians. Everything is orchestrated for a reason.
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