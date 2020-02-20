Ronald Reagan Addresses 1976 Republican Convention

The 1976 GOP primary runner-up delivered a rousing speech at the Republican convention, calling for a party that painted in "bold, unmistakable colors, with no pastel shades."



I'm convinced that today the majority of Americans want what those first Americans wanted: A better life for themselves and their children; a minimum of government authority. Very simply, they want to be left alone in peace and safety to take care of the family by earning an honest dollar and putting away some savings. This may not sound too exciting, but there is something magnificent about it. On the farm, on the street corner, in the factory and in the kitchen, millions of us ask nothing more, but certainly nothing less than to live our own lives according to our values — at peace with ourselves, our neighbors and the world.