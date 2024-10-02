Tulsi Gabbard Issues Urgent Warning to Every American





"A vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for Dick Cheney. A vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for the neocon warmongers. A vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for the military-industrial complex. A vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for nuclear war."





"They are throwing everything that they can at us to undermine our democracy because they are terrified of what a free people in a free society will do to uproot them from their power and bring our interests to the forefront once again of freedom, peace, and prosperity."





"We must send a powerful and boisterous message, loud and clear to the warmongers in Washington, that we will not allow you to destroy our families. We will not allow you to destroy our loved ones, our communities. We will not allow you to destroy our planet."





"I endorse President Trump in this election because to me, as an American, as a soldier, as a veteran, there is only one choice that is our best hope, to walk us back from the brink of World War III and nuclear war."





Watch the full “Rescue the Republic” event:





https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1YqKDkbezkNxV



