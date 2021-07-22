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FAKE NEWS MEDIA pushes the lies about what is killing Americans, it's the VACCINATED!
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130 views • July 22, 2021
FAKE NEWS MEDIA pushes the lies about what is killing Americans, it's the VACCINATED!
The VACCINATED people are shedding the DEADLY mutated "DELTA VARIANT" among each other and around our young children and the elderly. Wake up America, we are in a BIOLOGICAL WAR, PRESS WAR, EDUCATIONAL WAR, CULTURE WAR.... The devils are not playing around, its time to put on the whole armor of God!
The VACCINATED people are shedding the DEADLY mutated "DELTA VARIANT" among each other and around our young children and the elderly. Wake up America, we are in a BIOLOGICAL WAR, PRESS WAR, EDUCATIONAL WAR, CULTURE WAR.... The devils are not playing around, its time to put on the whole armor of God!
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