Downstream of the Dnieper, houses are already floating from the flooded coastal areas
Adding this:
“Major General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Kovalchuk thought about flooding the river. The Ukrainians, he said, even carried out a test strike with HIMARS on one of the locks of the Novokakhovskaya dam, making three holes in the metal to see if the waters of the Dnieper could rise enough to block Russian crossings without flooding nearby areas. villages.
The test was successful, said Kovalchuk ... "
Washington Post (https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/12/29/ukraine-offensive-kharkiv-kherson-donetsk/), 12/29/2022.
