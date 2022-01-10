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IT DIDN’T START WITH MAXWELL AND EPSTEIN… MKULTRA VICTIM SPEAKS OUT!!!
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489 views • January 10, 2022
Press For Truth

pressfortruth


Ghislain Maxwell the former girlfriend and accomplice to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein who was convicted of sex trafficking of minors for the rich and powerful may soon get a retrial because one of the jurors in her case failed to mention his sexually abused past. As the case continues to develop it seems less and less likely that anyone of actual power and influence will be held accountable. Who were their clients and how much power do they have to blackmail them? Did they single handedly launch this honeypot operation to frame their political enemies all by themselves? In this video we hear the testimony of Claudia Mullen speaking to the Presidential Advisory Committee on Human Radiation Experiments on March 15, 1995 detailing how she was recruited at the age of 7 to be trained and mentally conditioned to be a sex spy for the CIA.

Source:
http://www.whale.to/b/wolf3.html#Mullen1

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