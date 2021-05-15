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Russian government & military issued official warning on fallen angel returning and their nephilim children globalist elites' NWO COVID-19 vaccine extermination plan on humans
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268 views • May 15, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2021). Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels’ goal has been to use the red-haired reptilian rhesus negative blood nephilim giant descendant witch race Atlantis survivors like the Basque terrorists and IRA Celtic giants witches Tuatha De Danann and Chechnya fighters and other groups to revive the Vril occult energy to bring back their Illuminati NWO fallen angel devils gods from the abyss where God had imprisoned them after Noah’s Atlantis flood. This is why it was absolutely essential to flood the churches with their ordained Western feminist nations’ Jezebel’s and Sananda Jesus’ church pastors and religious Christian convert hordes to kick us real Christians and Jesus out of their churches, and remove God’s spiritual protection, and destroy the family unit, and create over 50% divorce rate in the Christians, and make the Western Christians the most obese people group including the fattest pastors that look like female hippos from behind, in order to get abortion legalized, and use abortion energy to open up the star gate wormhole portals, and release from the abyss the returned fallen angels and their children the nephilim & chimera alien dead disembodied demon spirits, and place them in hybrid cloned human avatar bodies made from the alien-abducted sperm and egg and DNA of their Illuminati Atlantis Satanism mystery school religions occult New Age “alien contactee” necromancy spirit guide channeling Buddhist Hindu Sufi Catholic mysticism Voodoo Santeria Korean shamanism Native-American shamanism Mormon Scientology Moonies Jehovah’s Witness Amish witch SokaGakkai Aum Druid Nazi Vril Wicca Kabbalah witchcraft human Satanist “love and light” servants, who serve the ascended master fallen angel devils. Their occult New Age belief, which only the top adept Illumined Ones Illuminati witches know from the ascended master fallen angels, which is hidden from the lower masses of Satanist Luciferians and various occult Illuminati sub-groups, is that if they meditate to the Grigori fallen angels, their genes will be technologically altered into psychic power super soldier witches using demonic Vril prana chi orgone reiki qigong pneuma mana psychic psionic “lumeniferous aether” “Sumerian Vri-il” “zero point energy” magick meditation “gnostic Gnosa” “Odic force” “Star Wars force” “Life Force Global.com” mystic universal energy demon powers, while the despised real Christians of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus will have their human genes protected by God and cleansed by the blood of Jesus’ atonement on the cross for their sins, just as Noah’s genes were uncorrupted by the Atlantis nephilim priestess witches’ COVID-19 vaccine technologies. The Illuminati occult New Age witches are alien-abducted by the fallen angels’ avatar and robotoid servant little gray aliens, and their genes are downgraded with psychic powers and AI nanobots femtobots that allow them to transfigure into skin-walker animals and have synthetic telepathy and receive other witchcraft demonic powers. Satan Lucifer and the fallen angels need the third-eye opened, so that they can enter into that human and take over that person and use them as puppets. You gain witchcraft powers for a while, but you sell your soul to the devil, and he can do anything to you. He can even deceive you into taking his “Mark of the Beast” 4th COVID-19 vaccine to make you lose your human soul and be damned forever like the Noah’s days Atlantis humans. End of transmission…
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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