Memes That Modify The Weather – Made Ya Think 002
8 views • 2 days ago
Episode 002 dives deeper into the alternative narratives, cultural blind spots, and uncomfortable questions hiding in plain sight. From weather modification programs and government transparency to media narratives, pride, illusions, and the psychology of belief — this episode uses memes, humor, and sharp commentary to challenge the assumptions most people never question. If you enjoy unpacking the stories behind the stories, this one will make you think twice.
Show Notes & Memes:
https://madeyathink.com/myt-episode-002-memes-that-modify-the-weather/
MADE YA THINK!.. Quality Red Pill Memes & Mosaics
https://madeyathink.com
The Corbett Report
Orwell’s Nightmare: Temperature Adjustments and Climate Change
https://corbettreport.com/big-brother-science-temperature-adjustments-and-climate-change/
“An Inconvenient Truth” (2006 documentary)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/An_Inconvenient_Truth
Lucy Biggers
https://www.thefp.com/w/lucy-biggers
https://www.tiktok.com/@lucybiggers
https://www.instagram.com/lucybiggers
https://x.com/llbiggers
Tony Heller
https://realclimatescience.com/
https://odysee.com/@TonyHeller:c
GeoEngineering Watch
Extensive List Of Patents
https://geoengineeringwatch.org/links-to-geoengineering-patents/
Wilhelm Reich
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wilhelm_Reich
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cloudbuster
James DeMeo, Orgone Biophysical Research Lab (OBRL)
http://www.orgonelab.org/
Sea-Based X-band radar (SBX-1)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sea-based_X-band_radar
European Incoherent Scatter Scientific Association (EISCAT)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/EISCAT
Stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stratospheric_aerosol_injection
High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP)
https://haarp.gi.alaska.edu/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/High-frequency_Active_Auroral_Research_Program
IceCube Neutrino Observatory
https://icecube.wisc.edu/science/icecube/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IceCube_Neutrino_Observatory
July 2025 Central Texas floods
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/July_2025_Central_Texas_floods
Effects of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Effects_of_Hurricane_Helene_in_North_Carolina
Camp Fire (2018)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Camp_Fire_(2018)
2023 Hawaii wildfires
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023_Hawaii_wildfires
Economics (Aristotle) (Ancient Greek: Οἰκονομικά; Latin: Oeconomica)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Economics_(Aristotle)
