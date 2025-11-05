Healing For The Fractured Soul Session 45 | Complex Trauma: Shame, Abandonment, & Disconnection

We all know about panic attacks, but have you ever heard of a shame attack? Shame is not an emotion but a statement about who you are. To quote pastor and therapist Mark DeJesus, "Most of the roads of our brokenness lead to abandonment. When shame and abandonment connect, it can trigger a chain reaction with our hearts that can drive us into a variety of struggles." Tonight, we will work to unravel the root of chain reactions that can lead to panic, anger, and shame attacks, and the disconnection those with trauma can feel with themselves when under pressure. The only road to healing is through God's love, and He has enough for all of us. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-session-45/

