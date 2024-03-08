Create New Account
🚨Redacted News | Haiti is in turmoil · Gangs unleash chaos, prison breaks
Published 13 hours ago

Redacted · Haiti is in turmoil 🚨: Gangs unleash chaos, freeing prisoners & rallying to topple PM Ariel Henry. Dan Cohen, fresh from #Haiti, brings the inside scoop. What's the real story?


State of Emergency and Curfew Extended – the looted main Port Is Shut down, Prompting Fears of Famine. Airport is closed – American Citizens in the Country Have No Way of Escaping



