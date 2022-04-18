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Relationship NOT Religion (see description)
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0 view • April 18, 2022
Who do you think wanted kill Jesus more? In our time it would be classed as the Christians. To be worshipped as God the devil joins the Church and then unite them with the world so they no longer remember who they are and the cost of following Christ. The devil is uniting the world and the church using fear and the lost of money. Those who seek to save their lives following the devil in fear will lose their soul. Those who lose their lives following Jesus in faith shall save their soul. See how that works. Choose your suffering because we all gonna suffer. It is not wise to live your best life now. All in Christ suffer tribulation in this world. Overcome as Jesus overcame. If we want the world to love us what will it profit us in eternity. One cannot put a number on eternity. The devil will destroy us if we seek to live our lives for God in Christ, but he can't destroy our soul. We cannot please God and man.
Rumble link https://rumble.com/v11jm7p-be-thou-faithful-unto-death.html
Bitchute link https://www.bitchute.com/video/W1ZbgxGbbvgs/
Rumble link https://rumble.com/v11jm7p-be-thou-faithful-unto-death.html
Bitchute link https://www.bitchute.com/video/W1ZbgxGbbvgs/
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