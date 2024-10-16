© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NEW: I don't know what is happening exactly, but various Turkish-backed Syrian rebel ('opposition') factions seem to have randomly started annihilating each other in northern Syria
Adding, this was reported too:
Heavy fighting has broken out between Suqour al-Sham Brigades and Sultan Murat Division, two different factions within the Turkish-backed Syrian 'opposition'
Just several days ago, a multitude of different anti-Assad armed factions were planning a joint offensive against Aleppo. Now they are fighting each other in northern Syria.