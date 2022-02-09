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YouTube Bans Mark of the Beast Video
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113 views • February 09, 2022
This is a quick announcement about the Mark of the Beast and censorship on YouTube. The YouTube channels associated with our community have been experiencing ruthless shadow bans and community guidelines strikes at the hands of YouTube artificial intelligence, and this month (February 2022), one of our most important Mark of the Beast videos was taken down by the AI on a false premise. It seems we're getting too close to the truth.
The Mark of the Beast Documentary: https://youtu.be/B_foDpYGVJc
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Clare
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Guns shooting Green Screen by The Shopkeeper Kecleon Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Green Screen Stamp HD by lucidblackmagic Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
The Mark of the Beast Documentary: https://youtu.be/B_foDpYGVJc
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Clare
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Guns shooting Green Screen by The Shopkeeper Kecleon Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Green Screen Stamp HD by lucidblackmagic Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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