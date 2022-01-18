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The Simplest Way to Take Chlorine Dioxide
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5136 views • January 18, 2022
In this video, Maggie explains how easy it is to take Chlorine Dioxide. It's the simplest, cheapest, way to ward off colds, flu, and the dreaded COVID. There are added health benefits to taking it daily as it will help degrade glyphosate and other toxins in the body as well as address any infectious agents. It has also been shown to degrade graphene oxide.
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