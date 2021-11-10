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22 Short Ammo - History
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138 views • November 10, 2021
Learn the history of 22 short ammo and visit us at https://ammo.com/rimfire/22-short-ammo to get the best discount 22 short ammunition online and subscribe here: https://ammo.com/newsletter to get weekly specials plus 2nd Amendment news to keep you armed, both physically and philosophically - all 100% free in your inbox.
Introduced in 1857 as the first American metallic cartridge ever produced, the .22 Short was an entirely self-contained cartridge that was moisture resistant and more quickly reloaded than other firearms of the era. It was a rimfire cartridge, meaning that the priming compound was applied inside the rim of the cartridge, which ignited the powder charge held in the case.
Smith and Wesson's first revolver was chambered for the .22 Short, which was designed to be used as a self-defense cartridge – a popular use for soldiers in the Civil War. The .22 Short remained popular after the war and was chambered in a growing variety of rifles and small pistols. Many youngsters of the late 19th century and early to mid 20th century received .22 Short rifles as their first gun. While it was eventually replaced by the more popular .22 LR, there are still dedicated fans who have kept the place of this cartridge secure in the world of shooting.
The .22 Short saw a great deal of use in shooting galleries, which were widespread from the late 19th century until the mid 20th century. With a very mild report, no recoil, and sufficient accuracy, the .22 Short had a reputation for being able to take small game and control pests.
Several manufacturers have produced rifles for the .22 Short – including Marlin, Winchester and Remington. The rifles were most commonly made as pump and lever action guns, with single shot rifles a close third. Browning produced a semi-automatic rifle for the .22 Short, and Winchester accepted special orders for bolt action rifles that fired the .22 Short.
A great cartridge, the .22 Short shoots accurately and quietly, and has a nearly imperceptible recoil, especially when firing subsonic rounds. This makes it a good cartridge for first time shooters, and also a fun plinker. The .22 Short is one of the great almost-forgotten rounds!
Check out today's best ammo deals by visiting us at Ammo.com. Follow us on social media. And most importantly, be sure to subscribe to our channel right here on Brighteon for more high-quality videos to help you stay armed, both physically and philosophically.
Relevant Links:
22 Short Ammo: https://ammo.com/rimfire/22-short-ammo
Rimfire Primers Explained: https://ammo.com/primer-type/rimfire
22 Long Rifle (LR) Ammo: https://ammo.com/rimfire/22-lr-ammo
#22Short #22ShortAmmo #22Ammo
Introduced in 1857 as the first American metallic cartridge ever produced, the .22 Short was an entirely self-contained cartridge that was moisture resistant and more quickly reloaded than other firearms of the era. It was a rimfire cartridge, meaning that the priming compound was applied inside the rim of the cartridge, which ignited the powder charge held in the case.
Smith and Wesson's first revolver was chambered for the .22 Short, which was designed to be used as a self-defense cartridge – a popular use for soldiers in the Civil War. The .22 Short remained popular after the war and was chambered in a growing variety of rifles and small pistols. Many youngsters of the late 19th century and early to mid 20th century received .22 Short rifles as their first gun. While it was eventually replaced by the more popular .22 LR, there are still dedicated fans who have kept the place of this cartridge secure in the world of shooting.
The .22 Short saw a great deal of use in shooting galleries, which were widespread from the late 19th century until the mid 20th century. With a very mild report, no recoil, and sufficient accuracy, the .22 Short had a reputation for being able to take small game and control pests.
Several manufacturers have produced rifles for the .22 Short – including Marlin, Winchester and Remington. The rifles were most commonly made as pump and lever action guns, with single shot rifles a close third. Browning produced a semi-automatic rifle for the .22 Short, and Winchester accepted special orders for bolt action rifles that fired the .22 Short.
A great cartridge, the .22 Short shoots accurately and quietly, and has a nearly imperceptible recoil, especially when firing subsonic rounds. This makes it a good cartridge for first time shooters, and also a fun plinker. The .22 Short is one of the great almost-forgotten rounds!
Check out today's best ammo deals by visiting us at Ammo.com. Follow us on social media. And most importantly, be sure to subscribe to our channel right here on Brighteon for more high-quality videos to help you stay armed, both physically and philosophically.
Relevant Links:
22 Short Ammo: https://ammo.com/rimfire/22-short-ammo
Rimfire Primers Explained: https://ammo.com/primer-type/rimfire
22 Long Rifle (LR) Ammo: https://ammo.com/rimfire/22-lr-ammo
#22Short #22ShortAmmo #22Ammo
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