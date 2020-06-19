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Does the CIA work for US or the Corporations ? Part 11 of Many
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18 views • June 19, 2020
Who Would Know Better Than Turkey ? It has been reported that JFK in order to end the Cuban Missile Crisis secretly agreed that the US would dismantle all US-built Jupiter MRBMs, which had been deployed in Turkey against the Soviet Union.
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