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Illuminati: Game or Blueprint for World Domination? - Stephen Dollins (2005) 12/06/2021
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Stephen Dollins discovered the plans of the Illuminati in a deck of cards! In the early 1990’s, the Secret Service attempted to stop the distribution of a deck of cards called, “Illuminati: New World Order.” One of the cards clearly portrays an airplane hitting the World Trade Centers while another shows the explosion at the Pentagon. Stephen says they may contain the Illuminati’s secret plans for: * Martial Law. * Weapons Confiscation. * Population Reduction. * Controlled Diseases Re-released. * Financial Collapse. *Worthless Currency. * The Two Events Just Prior to the Antichrist...Paralleling Bible Prophecy! This is awesome!

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