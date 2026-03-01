The Parasite has become the Host

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Iran is not a distraction from the Epstein files, this *is* what the Epstein files are about!
The parasite that once was Israel syphoning money, politicians and technology from the U.S. has now become the host.
Israel’s goal and best case scenario is to deplete *both* Iran and the U.S. to a devastating degree in an elongated regional war, so that Israel emerges in full control of US and the West and will finally achieve the Greater Israel project.
Source @rollaselbak
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for the Link
----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!