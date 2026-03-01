The Parasite has become the Host

Iran is not a distraction from the Epstein files, this *is* what the Epstein files are about!



The parasite that once was Israel syphoning money, politicians and technology from the U.S. has now become the host.



Israel’s goal and best case scenario is to deplete *both* Iran and the U.S. to a devastating degree in an elongated regional war, so that Israel emerges in full control of US and the West and will finally achieve the Greater Israel project.

Source @rollaselbak

Thanks to the Big Dutchman for the Link

