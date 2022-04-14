Chechens captured an American mercenary - Updated

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"This is the fate of representatives of the US special services who fell into the hands of fighters from the Chechen Republic, who do not leave a single crime (against the civilian population of the LDNR) unpunished!" - writes the Chechen Minister Akhmed Dudayev.
🔴Russia has previously stated that it does not consider mercenaries as enemy combatants and therefore is not obligated by international treaties surrounding the treatment of enemy combatants and prisoners of war....
Source @Gonzalo Lira from @UkraineMaps