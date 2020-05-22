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Huckabee: Only people who get paid for not doing anything is Congress
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10 views • May 22, 2020
FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti discusses how some state unemployment offices are asking employers to report workers who refuse to return to work. Fox News contributor and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) later argues it's bad for employees to receive more from unemployment checks than their actual jobs.
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