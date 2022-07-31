Law suits heat.up! Victories for the people! Attorney Robert Barnes Shreds DOJ, Biden and FBI!

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Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/GDUt217f74na/
Robert Barnes explains, Biden crimes, FBI misconduct and Bill Barr’s lameness. https://www.brighteon.com/7aa298db-6c94-46f1-ab32-93da574d2696
Air Force class action injunction issued! https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/22122680/mcfarland-ruling.pdf
$10 million Settlement for health care workers for vaccine mandate. https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/health-care-workers-who-sued-over-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-get-10-million-settlement_4630673.html
New York Judge Throws Out State’s Quarantine Camp Law Declaring It Unenforceable https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/new-york-judge-throws-out-states-quarantine-camp-law-declaring-it-unenforceable_4629156.html
Fed Gun Grab. US Rep. Lauren Boebert https://mobile.twitter.com/RepBoebert/status/1553033561514676226
Mellow Kat agenda 2030 https://www.bitchute.com/video/SrdJWjg5HEi2/
Dr Robert O. Young https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-115-Young-Odysee-final: