Best Video: Arrivals of the cruise missiles X-101 & drones 'Geran-2' over Kiev, as well as the work of the air defense system

Footage of the arrivals of the cruise missiles X-101 and drones "Geran-2" over Kiev, as well as the work of the air defense system, filmed in good quality.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that as a result of strikes on Ukraine, various infrastructure and logistics facilities were hit. Missiles such as 'Orekhnik', 'Kinzhal', 'Zircon', and 'Iskander', as well as various drones, were used. In total, targets in 149 areas were hit. The enemy claimed that the Russian Armed Forces used about 50 missiles and more than 700 drones. They described the attack as the most powerful since the beginning of 2025.



@Intelslava