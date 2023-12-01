How WORRY Ruins Your Body (HOW TO STOP IT)

https://drericberg.com/

Let’s talk about stress and cortisol. I’ve seen many people get on the right track with their diet and exercise—but they're still stuck in fight-or-flight mode. Being in fight-or-flight mode, having elevated cortisol and adrenaline for a long period, isn’t healthy. Chronic stress has been known to negatively affect the body in many ways, including: • Shrinking your grey matter • Shrinking your thymus gland • Creating muscle atrophy • Decreasing testosterone • Running the body on sugar (even when you’re not eating sugar) • Disrupting healthy digestion • Reducing quality sleep Chronic worry and stress can also lead to ulcers, inflammation, and disease.









