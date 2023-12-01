How WORRY Ruins Your Body (HOW TO STOP IT)

Let’s talk about stress and cortisol. I’ve seen many people get on the right track with their diet and exercise—but they're still stuck in fight-or-flight mode.
Being in fight-or-flight mode, having elevated cortisol and adrenaline for a long period, isn’t healthy.
Chronic stress has been known to negatively affect the body in many ways, including:
• Shrinking your grey matter
• Shrinking your thymus gland
• Creating muscle atrophy
• Decreasing testosterone
• Running the body on sugar (even when you’re not eating sugar)
• Disrupting healthy digestion
• Reducing quality sleep
Chronic worry and stress can also lead to ulcers, inflammation, and disease.
