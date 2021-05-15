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******WAIT UNTIL YOU HEAR WHO DR. FAUCISTEINS WIFE IS AND WHAT SHE DOES. BOMBSHELL!!!***
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943 views • May 15, 2021
She works at the National Institute of Health as the CHEIF OF BIOETHICS. You gotta hear what she does and who she is. Also more about their creepy family and their jobs and what they do. This is unbelievable. Spread this far and wide.
Source: Amazing Polly via Jim Crenshaw
Source: Amazing Polly via Jim Crenshaw
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