A terrorist attack planned by Ukrainian special services against an official in the Saratov region has been prevented, the FSB reported.

A Russian recruited in Ukraine in 2024 underwent special training in Kiev.

Acting on the instructions of his curator, he took an explosive device from a pre-arranged cache in order to blow up the official’s car.

During the arrest, the saboteur offered armed resistance and was neutralized.