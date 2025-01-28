Become Ungovernable! Joel Salatin Renegade Farmer | Reviving the Tea Party & Sons of Liberty

Join us tonight as we talk about a documentary Angel Studios is now streaming that features our favorite Christian renegade farmer fighting for food sovereignty, Joel Salatin. It's titled the Lunatic Farmer. Joel, along with great minds like Representative Thomas Massie, have been on the forefront fighting against tyrannical regulations. It's time to harness the power of the post-COVID world-wide awakening, revitalize education, natural law, and true sovereignty, and bring back the spirit of the Sons of Liberty and political action of the 2010 Tea Party movement. "Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety" Benjamin Franklin.

