MCCULLOUGH & VANDEN BOSSCHE: TITANS OF THE COVID CONVERSATION

THE HIGHWIRE with DEL BIGTREE:

Two of the most prolific doctors speaking out against the dangers of the COVID-19 vaccines, Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, join Del in studio to discuss how the mass vaccination program created a global petri dish, the dangers new variants pose on the vaccinated as well as the unvaccinated, as well as how to protect yourself for future COVID outbreaks.

Dr. McCullough also discusses the increasing concern over COVID-19 Vaccine related myocarditis, and why we are seeing so many young, healthy people suffering with heart or blood clotting issues.





#GeertVandenBossche #PeterMcCulloughMD #Myocarditis