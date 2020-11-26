Solutions: Black Market Friday

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=38629
Many people believe tomorrow, November 27, 2020, to be "Black Friday," but they are wrong. Tomorrow is actually "Black Market Friday," a chance for free humanity to flex its muscles by demonstrating its commitment to forming trading communities outside of the controlled fiat money paradigm. Everyone who is interested is invited to buy something via Agorist.Market (or anywhere else) using precious metals, crypto, local currency, barter, or any other medium of exchange that circumvents the controlled central bank fiat currencies.