Raw Strawberry Cheesecake
Brighteon Store Recipe
Raw Strawberry Cheesecake


Crust:


Cheesecake Filling:


Optional: 1/2 cup strawberry pieces to sprinkle over the cakes


1. Use a food processor and combine all crust ingredients until a crumbly mixture forms. Set the crust aside.

2. Blend all cheesecake ingredients together until the mixture is smooth.

3. Transfer crust mixture into three 4” springform pans or one 6” springform pan. Press down to form a thin layer.

   (Tip: Use the bottom of a glass to get a very flat and compressed crust.)

4. Transfer the cheesecake filling into the pans, on top of the crust. Smooth out the mixture with a spoon.

5. Sprinkle some strawberry pieces on top to decorate.

6. Place the cheesecakes in the freezer for 6 hours or overnight.

