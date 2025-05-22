The Fall of The Cabal: The Conclusion - [02] The Military Industrial Complex

Source Cyntha Koeter: https://www.fallcabal.com/

Part 2 – The Military Industrial Complex





In this second episode of the Conclusion we dive into the power fist of the Cabal. We’ll have a close look at Washington D.C. and its influence world wide. We discover what binds the three nails of power and how we can recognize that.





We see how the Military Industrial Complex dominates the world by creating security problems and solving them with military means, becoming richer and more powerful with every new conflict. Is there a way out of the endless spirals of violence and war? Watch and find out in this second part of the Conclusion!





