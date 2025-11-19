© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔍 Backbone of a global surveillance: How UK, WEF globalists are pushing digital IDs worldwide
Take a look at how the idea of a global surveillance system — one that tracks and monitors every person’s digital footprint — evolved from a technocratic fantasy into new legislation designed to make it a reality.
00:00 It’s all about power
03:51 Agenda 2030 timeline
04:09 Zero population growth
08:47 Limits to growth & global revolution
10:27 WEF roadmap to the future
12:06 The timeline proves a conspiracy
16:03 The infamous “simulations”
21:52 Digital ID’s (2018 – 2025)
28:07 UK digital ID law
36:01 Tony Blair & Larry Ellison
51:47 Global updates on digital ID
1:03:34 It’s the Lynchpin to the entire system
