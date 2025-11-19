BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Backbone of a global surveillance: How UK, WEF globalists are pushing digital IDs worldwide
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1340 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • 3 days ago

🔍 Backbone of a global surveillance: How UK, WEF globalists are pushing digital IDs worldwide

Take a look at how the idea of a global surveillance system — one that tracks and monitors every person’s digital footprint — evolved from a technocratic fantasy into new legislation designed to make it a reality.

00:00 It’s all about power

03:51 Agenda 2030 timeline

04:09 Zero population growth

08:47 Limits to growth & global revolution

10:27 WEF roadmap to the future

12:06 The timeline proves a conspiracy

16:03 The infamous “simulations”

21:52 Digital ID’s (2018 – 2025)

28:07 UK digital ID law

36:01 Tony Blair & Larry Ellison

51:47 Global updates on digital ID

1:03:34 It’s the Lynchpin to the entire system

👍 @geopolitics_prime | Follow us on X (https://x.com/geo_prime1)

Adding:

Exposed: The man who tried to sell Epstein's secrets to the FBI

According to court documents, Alfredo Rodriguez tried to sell the FBI compromising documents containing the names of underage victims and contact information of global celebrities for $50,000.

🌏 The papers featured names of underage girls and locations where Epstein held them in California, Paris, New Mexico, New York, and Michigan

The documents contained names, addresses, and phone numbers of prominent figures including:

🌏 Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Ted Kennedy

🌏 Ehud Barak (former Israeli PM)

🌏 David Koch, Bill Richardson

🌏 Henry Kissinger, Mick Jagger, Dustin Hoffman

Rodriguez justified concealing the documents from Palm Beach police and the FBI by claiming they were his "insurance policy" — he feared that without them, Epstein could make him "disappear."

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy