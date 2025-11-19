🔍 Backbone of a global surveillance: How UK, WEF globalists are pushing digital IDs worldwide

Take a look at how the idea of a global surveillance system — one that tracks and monitors every person’s digital footprint — evolved from a technocratic fantasy into new legislation designed to make it a reality.

00:00 It’s all about power

03:51 Agenda 2030 timeline

04:09 Zero population growth

08:47 Limits to growth & global revolution

10:27 WEF roadmap to the future

12:06 The timeline proves a conspiracy

16:03 The infamous “simulations”

21:52 Digital ID’s (2018 – 2025)

28:07 UK digital ID law

36:01 Tony Blair & Larry Ellison

51:47 Global updates on digital ID

1:03:34 It’s the Lynchpin to the entire system

👍 @geopolitics_prime | Follow us on X (https://x.com/geo_prime1)

Adding:

Exposed: The man who tried to sell Epstein's secrets to the FBI

According to court documents, Alfredo Rodriguez tried to sell the FBI compromising documents containing the names of underage victims and contact information of global celebrities for $50,000.

🌏 The papers featured names of underage girls and locations where Epstein held them in California, Paris, New Mexico, New York, and Michigan

The documents contained names, addresses, and phone numbers of prominent figures including:

🌏 Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Ted Kennedy

🌏 Ehud Barak (former Israeli PM)

🌏 David Koch, Bill Richardson

🌏 Henry Kissinger, Mick Jagger, Dustin Hoffman

Rodriguez justified concealing the documents from Palm Beach police and the FBI by claiming they were his "insurance policy" — he feared that without them, Epstein could make him "disappear."