PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Detox the #1 Most Common Toxin: Plasticizers

Video going over how plasticizers are in virtually ALL of us & some excerpts from doctor Sherry Roger's book, "How to Cure Diabetes" which talks about how plasticizers contributes to type 2 diabetes & many other chronic conditions & why she advocates for daily sweating therapy via a far-infrared sauna. Also featured is

RichwayAndFujiBio.com's amethyst crystal/far-infrared Biomat FDA- & Health Canada-registered medical device that's more portable & can throw-off far-infrared light up to ~6 inches into the body to dislodge more toxins stored in fatty tissue by

https://Bio-mats.com/danny

OR

https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng

View a list of 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a Richway customer &/or distributor @

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway





Contact me to have a copy of "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees" shipped to you, w/ questions about Richway's products, or their part-time, global business opportunity for possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP for just $80 registration fee after filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/JoinRichway:

786.441.2727

[email protected]





Or Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:

[email protected]

303.915.7707





To get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Professionals, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, or Richway’s other products, contact Richway’s co-founder & co-owner, Calvin Kim in Hi:

cell: 1+808.382.8816

[email protected]

& tell him that Danny Tseng referred you





STOP trading precious time for $ by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT by viewing my "How to Own Your Life" 3-Step System to be able to live your dream lifestyle at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watching the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & scheduling a time freedom coaching session w/ me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing industry as the best business model that will get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching & then leaving me a VM at my at 786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or 1+800.250.8975





Change the trajectory of your life & be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help others say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$ w/ https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com -- an online marketplace for green, high-performing buildings & nationwide deep energy retrofit platform – WATCH

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo

& visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry

tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

https://tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp





To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to 2 YRS worth of drinking h2o & food stored, print-out & mail in

https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey

Watch videos @

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGvideos

OR

https://youtube.com/@onehouseoffthegrid





To become a 1HOG Consultant for just a 1-time $99 registration fee, leave a VM @ 786.441.2727 or 305.297.9360 w/ 3 dates & times for an interview





DI$RUPT the cleaning industry while helping The HypoChlorous Co. achieve its Mission of ridding the world of toxic cleaning chemicals w/ safe (no masks or gloves required), NON-toxic, natural (made w/ just water, salt, vinegar, & electricity), & hygienic disinfectants & sanitizers that are certified USDA Organic &/or EPA-registered by: TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing. View COVID-19 test results, their pool flier, & more at: https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer .

To save $ on pool chlorine (& your health), leave a VM w/ your full name, email address, phone #, shipping address, & the approx. # of gallons of your pool &/or spa/jacuzzi & if you have an in-ground or above ground pool at: 786.441.2727, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975, or cell: 305.297.9360 for a FREE quote for your HypoChlorous Co. in-line hypochlorous acid pool generator & the correct # of pounds of their powder or liquid additive.





To help The HypoChlorous Company achieve its Mission of RIDDING THE WORLD OF TOXIC CLEANING CHEMICALS while earning 25% personal sales commissions (&RE$IDUAL income w/ repeat orders!) & 7%/3% override commissions on your personally-sponsored affiliates’ sales 2 levels down for possible PA$$IVE income WHILE U SLEEP by becoming a FREE affiliate, leave a VM w/ your name, email , & phone # at:

1+786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360