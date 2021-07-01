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Electron Microscope Reveals Horrifying Contents Of COVID-19 Vaccine
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194 views • July 01, 2021
Tim Truth explores the shocking images uncovered by researchers who looked at the smallest of particles that are allegedly contained in the COVID-19 vaccines. See the original video here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/bMlOUr9qKD9n/
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60dd69f9efb6003962d28a6b
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60dd69f9efb6003962d28a6b
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