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US to send classified drones to help Ukrainians fight Russia
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10 views • April 22, 2022
The additional $800 million aid package for Ukraine announced by President Biden will include a new drone system designed by the US Air Force called the "Phoenix Ghost." CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
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