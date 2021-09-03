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American Scientists Confirm Toxic Graphene Oxide, parasite and More, in Covid Injections
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224 views • September 03, 2021
Dr. Young discussed his findings in depth during this interview beginning at the one hour mark he works methodically through the paper’s highlights. What he has to say is of enormous importance to us all.
It is a human right, and global law governed under the Nuremberg Code, that vaccine specific ingredient information is disclosed. It is critical, required and necessary information so anyone, from any country in the world, can make an informed decision whether or not to consent to medical intervention. Because the full list of ingredients of the Covid “vaccines” have not been made available, Dr. Robert Young and his team conducted research to identify the specific ingredients in the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson Covid injections. On 20 August, they published their findings.
Dr. Young is a biochemist, microbiologist, and clinical nutritionist. He and his team of scientists have confirmed what the La Quinta Columna researchers found – toxic nanometallic content which are magneticotoxic, cytotoxic and genotoxic to plants, insects, birds, animals and humans – all life on the planet. One of the “vaccines” even contained life-threatening parasites. Taken together, the “vaccine” components – which include graphene oxide among many others and which may be influenced by radiation sources external to us – create a toxic chemical and radiative soup inside our bodies. Anyone who has a Covid injection is seriously putting their lives at risk.
Read more here: https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/08/30/american-scientists-confirm-toxic-graphene-oxide-and-more-in-covid-injections/
All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.
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It is a human right, and global law governed under the Nuremberg Code, that vaccine specific ingredient information is disclosed. It is critical, required and necessary information so anyone, from any country in the world, can make an informed decision whether or not to consent to medical intervention. Because the full list of ingredients of the Covid “vaccines” have not been made available, Dr. Robert Young and his team conducted research to identify the specific ingredients in the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson Covid injections. On 20 August, they published their findings.
Dr. Young is a biochemist, microbiologist, and clinical nutritionist. He and his team of scientists have confirmed what the La Quinta Columna researchers found – toxic nanometallic content which are magneticotoxic, cytotoxic and genotoxic to plants, insects, birds, animals and humans – all life on the planet. One of the “vaccines” even contained life-threatening parasites. Taken together, the “vaccine” components – which include graphene oxide among many others and which may be influenced by radiation sources external to us – create a toxic chemical and radiative soup inside our bodies. Anyone who has a Covid injection is seriously putting their lives at risk.
Read more here: https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/08/30/american-scientists-confirm-toxic-graphene-oxide-and-more-in-covid-injections/
All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.
BTC - bc1qpvzr2cwggvj22dj35t9kgca5cu9dqpn3937ger
BCH - qp8ud67s7gj6nc7r7themmpv2wmcn0uq2s6ugfsenz
ETH - 0x3CdF082C3D5dB15b6f0dc0CbB9351568a5Ea9203
LTC - ltc1qlvexhs9g90h3a5shzme2h8k40wvvq4uv4regd5
DOGE - DJCY6QckAjJTXk4ds2VVB57ECyy7n8pSrA
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