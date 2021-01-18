Guatemala: Security forces use tear gas to block passage of Honduran migrant caravan

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The Guatemalan police and army used tear gas to try to prevent the march of the Honduran migrant caravan on its way to the US on Sunday, in the Vado Hondo village of Chiquimula, Guatemala.
Guatemalan security forces were seen blocking a road so that migrants cannot pass. After a moment of struggle, they started beating the migrants with sticks and throwing tear gas to disperse them.
"Everything was quiet early in the morning but then I don't know what happened in front [of the caravan]. They (Guatemalan security forces) started throwing stones. We didn't get to see everything that happened. They also started throwing tear gas bombs," said Hernan Perez, a Honduran migrant.
"We didn't come to create problems for them (the Guatemalan security forces), but we came because our country is going through some very big problems," explained Angel Alvarado, another member of the caravan.
According to the Guatemalan Migration Institute, between January 14 and 17, 909 Honduran citizens, 815 adults, and 94 accompanied minors were returned to their country.
Since Wednesday, a caravan of thousands of migrants has been heading to the United States via Guatemala and Mexico. The journey began a week before US president-elect Joe Biden took office, replacing the Trump administration, which had a tougher stance on immigration.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YB6qxAysNsU
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