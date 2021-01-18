BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Guatemala: Security forces use tear gas to block passage of Honduran migrant caravan
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10276 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
30 views • January 18, 2021
The Joe Biden Effect... Coudenhove-Kalergei Plan in action...

The Guatemalan police and army used tear gas to try to prevent the march of the Honduran migrant caravan on its way to the US on Sunday, in the Vado Hondo village of Chiquimula, Guatemala.

Guatemalan security forces were seen blocking a road so that migrants cannot pass. After a moment of struggle, they started beating the migrants with sticks and throwing tear gas to disperse them.

"Everything was quiet early in the morning but then I don't know what happened in front [of the caravan]. They (Guatemalan security forces) started throwing stones. We didn't get to see everything that happened. They also started throwing tear gas bombs," said Hernan Perez, a Honduran migrant.

"We didn't come to create problems for them (the Guatemalan security forces), but we came because our country is going through some very big problems," explained Angel Alvarado, another member of the caravan.

According to the Guatemalan Migration Institute, between January 14 and 17, 909 Honduran citizens, 815 adults, and 94 accompanied minors were returned to their country.

Since Wednesday, a caravan of thousands of migrants has been heading to the United States via Guatemala and Mexico. The journey began a week before US president-elect Joe Biden took office, replacing the Trump administration, which had a tougher stance on immigration.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YB6qxAysNsU
Ruptly
Keywords
migrant caravanhondurasguatemalathe joe biden effectcoudenhove-kalergei plan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel&#8217;s Veto Dooms Gaza&#8217;s &#8220;Stabilization&#8221;

The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel’s Veto Dooms Gaza’s “Stabilization”

Garrison Vance
JD Vance Says U.S. Has &#8220;Decisively Won&#8221; Iran War in Some Ways as Midterms Near

JD Vance Says U.S. Has “Decisively Won” Iran War in Some Ways as Midterms Near

Garrison Vance
Trump Approval Rating Falls to Record Low; Republican Candidates Adjust Midterm Campaigns

Trump Approval Rating Falls to Record Low; Republican Candidates Adjust Midterm Campaigns

Douglas Harrington
State Department Says Over 300,000 Visas Revoked During Trump&#8217;s Second Term

State Department Says Over 300,000 Visas Revoked During Trump’s Second Term

Douglas Harrington
Social Security Administration Updates 42 Million Records in Largest Database Cleanup in Agency History

Social Security Administration Updates 42 Million Records in Largest Database Cleanup in Agency History

Douglas Harrington
Trump Rally Scrapped as GOP Candidates Weigh Being Seen With Him, Report Says

Trump Rally Scrapped as GOP Candidates Weigh Being Seen With Him, Report Says

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy