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Nunes to probe connection of Brookings Institute president with Steele dossier
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79 views • July 28, 2020
In an exclusive interview, the senior GOP member of the House Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes, told One America's John Hines that the Brookings Institute, a left-leaning Washington think tank, appears to have been involved in disseminating the Steele dossier which formed the basis for the FBI surveillance of the Trump campaign.
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