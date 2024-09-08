Asteroid Fireball Hits Earth. Modern Day Zacharias SDA Reject Elijah Prophecy. Megatsunamis Coming

Asteroid slams into Earth triggering stunning green 'fireball' above the Philippines — 8 hours after it was 1st spotted. On Wednesday (Sept. 4), astronomers spotted a never-before-seen asteroid, 2024 RW1, around eight hours before it entered Earth's atmosphere. The "harmless" space rock quickly burned up as predicted, creating a bright green streak across the night sky before spectacularly exploding.





Small asteroid burns up over Philippines just hours after being spotted in space. This is now the 9th small asteroid detected by astronomers just before it impacted with Earth.





Seventh Day Adventists Have been given Present Truth of the Third Angels Message.





‘God of Chaos’ Friday 13th astronomic scare in the making: Giant asteroid could hit Earth despite previous negations. Despite threats of giant ‘God of Chaos’ asteroid passing close to Earth being dismissed earlier, a new study estimates a dramatic twist could change its course.





20-story-tall megatsunamis pose a real danger, scientists warn. Polar icecap melt has been towards the top of the worry list of the climate-conscious for years. Ocean levels have risen an inch and a half (3.8 cm) in the last decade alone as tens of trillions of gallons of freshwater melt into the oceans each year. Scientists have recently warned that melt might be just one of our concerns as megatsunami waves can give 330-ft-plus (100-m-plus) rise to the ocean in a matter of minutes.





Former aide to 2 New York governors is charged with being an agent of the Chinese government. A former aide to two New York governors was charged Tuesday with acting as an illegal agent of the Chinese government who used her state positions to subtly advance Beijing’s agenda in exchange for financial benefits worth millions of dollars.





‘Russia backs Kamala Harris’: Putin’s history of US election ‘endorsements’

For two decades, Russian President Putin has stirred the US election pot, including by signalling support for candidates.





US on the 'pathway' toward another world war, Gen. Jack Keane warns. Retired Gen. Jack Keane pointed to a recent commission warning over the 'potential for a near-term major war' The U.S. is treading on ground not seen since World War II, according to Fox News senior strategic analyst and retired four-star Gen. Jack Keane, who warned that "we're on a pathway" to a third world war.





Heatwave across US west breaks records for highest temperatures. Hottest summer on record continues, with millions from Phoenix to Los Angeles to Seattle under heat alerts





100 Degrees at Midnight: California Coast Swelters in ‘Concerning’ Heat. Temperatures in the region were forecast to remain high into the weekend, with more than 31 million people under excessive heat warnings





