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Righting History: The Journalistic Battle of January 6th
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50 views • June 04, 2021
https://StopHate.com/righting-history
Send leads to us at [email protected] and we may include your footage in a more in-depth upcoming longer version of this documentary.
#RightingHistory
#StopHate
David Sumrall StopHate
David Snow StopHate
Michel Hodak StopHate
Tayler Hansen StopHate
Elijah Schaffer Blaze
Lauren Witzke
Mark Sutherland StopHate
Ford Fischer News2Share
RMG News
Sam Montoya INFOWARS
Daniel Goodwyn StopHate
Tamara Leigh Trend On
Philip Anderson TeamSaveAmerica
Scott Bandon Citizens Restoring Liberty
https://projects.propublica.org/parler-capitol-videos
https://t.me/helpstophate/650
Ashli Babbitt
Kevin Greeson
Benjamin Phillips
Roseanne Boyland
https://justice.gov/usao-dc/capitol-breach-cases
Ryan Samsel
Zachary Alam
William Watson
Jacob Chansley
John Sullivan
Sam Montoya
Daniel Goodwyn
#DistributionByProxy
The censorship is real, but we want to get the word out. Download and share this.
https://StopHate.com/download-righting-history
Please consider helping financially with legal fees of one of our team members whose footage is included in this documentary.
https://donorbox.org/daniel-in-the-lions-den
Send leads to us at [email protected] and we may include your footage in a more in-depth upcoming longer version of this documentary.
#RightingHistory
#StopHate
David Sumrall StopHate
David Snow StopHate
Michel Hodak StopHate
Tayler Hansen StopHate
Elijah Schaffer Blaze
Lauren Witzke
Mark Sutherland StopHate
Ford Fischer News2Share
RMG News
Sam Montoya INFOWARS
Daniel Goodwyn StopHate
Tamara Leigh Trend On
Philip Anderson TeamSaveAmerica
Scott Bandon Citizens Restoring Liberty
https://projects.propublica.org/parler-capitol-videos
https://t.me/helpstophate/650
Ashli Babbitt
Kevin Greeson
Benjamin Phillips
Roseanne Boyland
https://justice.gov/usao-dc/capitol-breach-cases
Ryan Samsel
Zachary Alam
William Watson
Jacob Chansley
John Sullivan
Sam Montoya
Daniel Goodwyn
#DistributionByProxy
The censorship is real, but we want to get the word out. Download and share this.
https://StopHate.com/download-righting-history
Please consider helping financially with legal fees of one of our team members whose footage is included in this documentary.
https://donorbox.org/daniel-in-the-lions-den
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