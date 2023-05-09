Create New Account
CHP Talks: Harold Jonker—Freedom Trucker Called to Ottawa Again
May 9, 2023: I’m pleased and honoured this week to once again have the opportunity to speak with Harold Jonker of Jonker Trucking. Harold has been trucking for 28 years and in early 2022, took part in the Truckers Freedom Convoy. Now, 15 months after the convoy was forced out of Ottawa by a brutal and overwhelming “military-style” police action, Harold has been ordered to report to the Ottawa police to face charges related to his involvement with the convoy—charges of which he is not guilty. He and his wife Janice and their 13 children are facing this development with faith and complete trust in the Lord. Harold is being assisted by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom (https://www.jccf.ca). 

