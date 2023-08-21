Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Divorcing from the Corporation of Canada
channel image
Unscrew the News
0 Subscribers
36 views
Published a day ago

John Ryan, helps people understand "divorcing from the corporation", certificate of live birth, birth certificates. How do you get control of your birth certificate?
We discuss the first few steps to take when you wish to remove yourself from the corporation of Canada.

Keywords
freedomcontrolcanadaslaverydivorcecorporationbirthcertificateperson

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket