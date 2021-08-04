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The Patriot Party Podcast: Episode 44: Don't Ask Questions
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10 views • August 04, 2021
Welcome back to the Patriot Party Podcast! Are you ready for another round of lockdowns, masks, propaganda, censorship, and restrictions? Or are you ready to stand up for yourself as a free human being with a brain and a voice? Do not fall prey to the fear-mongering. Do not comply! The time is now!
Like what you hear? Like, share and subscribe, and rate us! Don't appreciate us? Keep listening, we may grow on you.
Fair warning: we are labeled explicit for good reason. We use all the words in the English language that everyone understands, but you probably don't want your children to repeat.
All music was purchased from the Deep State devils.
You can find evidence to back up our discussion on Telegram at: https://t.me.qvlynnqplan
Join our Telegram chat channel https://t.me/patriotpartypodchat
Listen to the audio podcast on our host platform Podbean:
https://www.podbean.com/pu/pbblog-87q2h-9f5278
Subscribe to our new Rumble Channel- ThePatriotPartyPodcast! https://rumble.com/c/c-994185
You can watch us on Brighteon! https://www.brighteon.com/patriotpartypod
We are now on Alt Media United! Check us out there at https://altmediaunited.com/patriot-party/
Follow us on Twitter @vlynnQ
Like what you hear? Like, share and subscribe, and rate us! Don't appreciate us? Keep listening, we may grow on you.
Fair warning: we are labeled explicit for good reason. We use all the words in the English language that everyone understands, but you probably don't want your children to repeat.
All music was purchased from the Deep State devils.
You can find evidence to back up our discussion on Telegram at: https://t.me.qvlynnqplan
Join our Telegram chat channel https://t.me/patriotpartypodchat
Listen to the audio podcast on our host platform Podbean:
https://www.podbean.com/pu/pbblog-87q2h-9f5278
Subscribe to our new Rumble Channel- ThePatriotPartyPodcast! https://rumble.com/c/c-994185
You can watch us on Brighteon! https://www.brighteon.com/patriotpartypod
We are now on Alt Media United! Check us out there at https://altmediaunited.com/patriot-party/
Follow us on Twitter @vlynnQ
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