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2 Esdras 9 19-22
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2 Esdras 9:19-21 Common English Bible (CEB)
19 Now, however, those who have been created in this world—a world furnished with both an inexhaustible table and an endless pasture[a]—have become corrupt in their habits. 20 I considered the earth—and, observe, it was ruined. I considered my world, and, observe, it was in danger because of the intrigues of those who had come into it. 21 I saw and spared them with great difficulty; I saved for myself one grape out of a cluster and one plant out of a great forest.[b]
Footnotes:
2 Esdras 9:19 Lat law, misreading Gk
2 Esdras 9:21 Syr, Eth; Lat tribe
Common English Bible (CEB)
Copyright © 2011 by Common English Bible
From www.biblegateway.com
19 Now, however, those who have been created in this world—a world furnished with both an inexhaustible table and an endless pasture[a]—have become corrupt in their habits. 20 I considered the earth—and, observe, it was ruined. I considered my world, and, observe, it was in danger because of the intrigues of those who had come into it. 21 I saw and spared them with great difficulty; I saved for myself one grape out of a cluster and one plant out of a great forest.[b]
Footnotes:
2 Esdras 9:19 Lat law, misreading Gk
2 Esdras 9:21 Syr, Eth; Lat tribe
Common English Bible (CEB)
Copyright © 2011 by Common English Bible
From www.biblegateway.com
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