Space Above and Beyond 1995 E01E02 Pilot HD AI Remaster Full Episode

Mirrored Content
Space: Above and Beyond (1995) - Episodes 1 & 2 - Pilot - HD AI Remaster - Full Episode
In the year 2063, the final frontier is a battle field. An earth united in peace takes its first steps toward interplanetary colonization, only to be threatened by an enigmatic alien race. When an Earth outpost 16 light-years away is destroyed by an unknown alien force, a group of young United States Marine Corps Space Aviators find themselves on the front lines of an intergalactic battle to save their home planet.
I do not own, nor lay claim to, the rights of this TV show. I upload the remastered version here under the terms of fair use. Should I be legally asked to remove this content, I will do so immediately.