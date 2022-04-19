TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. April 17, "Easter hopes vs potential W.W.III???" 1st hour

Truth vs. NEW$ INC. Hr.1 (17 April 2022) Prof Fetzer - with Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and Holly Seelinger.



The fire & sinking of the Russian flag-ship Moskva represents a massive escalation of the special military operation in Ukraine, where the missile that hit the ship may have been American-made and US-provided,

Moskva had nuclear weapons on board, which need to be retrieved.

Once Russia has determined who is responsible, have no doubt there will be retaliation--especially since hundreds of the 500 sailors have been lost at sea, which is a number consistent with past events of this kind.

Meanwhile, Russia has warned the United States specifically to cease providing arms to Ukraine, where Biden speaks of Ukraine as an ally/partner of America, which it is not.

Crime has become so bad in America, even in Santa Monica, CA, that the US Postal Service is no longer able to deliver letters and packages.

Moreover, just-released footage from 6 January 2021 shows D.C. Police letting citizens enter the Capitol in a cordial and non-confrontational manner, further undermining the claim that this was a violent effort to overthrow the government of the United States, when it was nothing of the sort--not even remotely.

The top Democrat pollster predicts a "bloodbath" for the Democrats in November, suggesting they push as much of their agenda through before election regardless of the political fallout.

Video of Biden shows nobody cares about him when Obama is in the building--and where the Democrats are going to move to an anti-gun emphasis from now until November, but although it will be annoying, it's unlikely to gain them any votes.