🔑12 Vital & Unlock-Able Blessings From God - Bible Study

Obey God: Today we will be covering the “KEY” to the “12 Vital & Unlock-able Blessings From God.” This is a list of 12 things the Bible says you can do, you can have, & you can experience! The great thing for us is the key to unlocking the blessing is in the verse that talks about the blessings. The singular key that can unlock these blessings is doing what God would have you to do. It is through obedience that the lock is released and the blessings flow out. As we obey God, there is nothing Satan, demons, the world, or anything else can do to prevent them from reaching you! So, let’s jump right in and take hold of these amazing blessings. #ObeyGod #TenCommandment #Obedience #Blessings





